Warning: New property deed scam in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Larimer County Assessor is warning property owners about a scam offering copies of recorded deeds for a price.

Property owners have received mailers from Property Profile, Inc. from California, informing owners they should pay $95 to get a “Property Assessment Profile.”

Larimer County Assessor Bob Overbeck says this information is free at the Larimer County Assessor website, by phone at 970- 498-7050 or in-person at the Larimer County Assessor’s Office.

“Our office is getting calls from property owners asking if they need to pay Property Profile $95 to get a copy of their deeds and other information,” said Overbeck. “Residents can always get that information for free through our office and on our website.”

This warning comes less than a week after the Larimer County Treasurer warned property owners about a fake tax lien warrant.

The Assessor’s Office is located at 200 West Oak St. in Fort Collins.

Mailer from Property Profile asking for money for deed information:

