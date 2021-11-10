Warning: Mountain roads are icy

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol says mountain roads are very icy this morning due to fresh snowfall.

CSP Eagle said, “Roads in the mountains are very icy this morning in areas. Please slow down and give yourself plenty of extra time to get to your destination. Troopers are responding to several crashes already throughout the mountain corridor.”

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said to expect an additional 2-6 inches of accumulation at the ski areas Wednesday with strong wind of 30-60 mph above treeline.

The Colorado Department of Transportation just launched a new version of its travel website in October.See current road conditions here

You can download the app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store. See travel alerts here.See travel times and delays here

Here are the new features, according to CDOT:

Travel information with layers

Motorists can use the map as they would any Google map and click on the icons for more information. Icons are displayed on the map by checking or unchecking the boxes in the layers toolbar. Layers available and what data they provide are described here.

Trucker mode

The new Trucker Mode features resources specific to commercial motor vehicle operators, including the following layers defined here.

Travel alerts

Motorists can log-in in or sign up here for their own COtrip account to subscribe and manage their travel alerts. They can also save their favorite routes and cameras, and customize their travel preferences.

Chain and traction laws

Colorado’s traction law is in effect Sept. 1 through May 31 on Interstate 70 from Dotsero to Morrison.See how to check your tire tread and tire types here

Traction Law

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, these are the rules:

During an active Traction Law, drivers must have one of these:

snow tires

tires with the mud/snow (M+S) designation

a four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicle

The legislation, which was put in place in August 2020, is aimed at drivers using state highways during winter months.

Specifically, it changed the required minimum tire tread for vehicles on snowy roads to 3/16 of an inch. Under the statute, minimum tire tread for dry roads is still 2/16 of an inch.

Motorists can also install chains or an alternative traction device (like AutoSock) to be in compliance with the law if your tires aren’t adequate.Harvest your garden ahead of the cold snap

Passenger Vehicle Chain Law

During severe winter storms, CDOT will implement a Passenger Vehicle Chain Law (also known as a Code 16). This is the final safety measure before the highway is closed.

When the Passenger Vehicle Chain Law is in effect, every vehicle on the roadway must have chains or an alternative traction device (like AutoSock).

Fines

Drivers in violation of the law could be slapped with fines of more than $130. If a vehicle blocks the road because it lacks proper equipment, the motorist could face a fine of more than $650.

CDOT serves as a useful resource for staying safe and in compliance with the laws during winter driving.