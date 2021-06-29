Warning: Flash flood closure risk for I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — Potential mudslides, flash floods and rock slides may cause additional closures on Interstate 70 this week, the National Weather Service warns.
I-70 in Glenwood Canyon will close if a flash flood watch is issued, Colorado Department of Transportation advises motorists.
The Grizzly Creek Burn area is currently under a flash flood advisory.
The Glenwood Canyon recreation path and the Grizzly Creek and Shoshone Power Plan rest areas are closed, CDOT announced on Tuesday.
Back-to-back mudslides forced extended closures on I-70 over the weekend.
People should stay in their vehicle during a road closure, CDOT says.
Flooding safety tips for drivers:
- Never drive through any flooded area, you do not know how deep or how fast the water is running.
- Even 8-10 inches of water can float an average-sized car, which can be easily swept off the road.
- Driving too fast on wet roads or in flooded areas can cause a vehicle to hydroplane.
- Never use your cruise control during rainy conditions with standing water on the roadway.
- Any amount of flooding or mud can obstruct the roadway and hinder drivers from knowing exactly where to drive.
- If you cannot see the roadway, be smart and wait for the water to subside.
- Water and mud can contain unknown hazards hidden under the surface – rocks or other debris, like plant material and tree branches.