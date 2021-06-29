Warning: Flash flood closure risk for I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — Potential mudslides, flash floods and rock slides may cause additional closures on Interstate 70 this week, the National Weather Service warns.

I-70 in Glenwood Canyon will close if a flash flood watch is issued, Colorado Department of Transportation advises motorists.

The Grizzly Creek Burn area is currently under a flash flood advisory.

The Glenwood Canyon recreation path and the Grizzly Creek and Shoshone Power Plan rest areas are closed, CDOT announced on Tuesday.

Back-to-back mudslides forced extended closures on I-70 over the weekend.

People should stay in their vehicle during a road closure, CDOT says.

Flooding safety tips for drivers:

Never drive through any flooded area, you do not know how deep or how fast the water is running.

Even 8-10 inches of water can float an average-sized car, which can be easily swept off the road.

Driving too fast on wet roads or in flooded areas can cause a vehicle to hydroplane.

Never use your cruise control during rainy conditions with standing water on the roadway.

Any amount of flooding or mud can obstruct the roadway and hinder drivers from knowing exactly where to drive.

If you cannot see the roadway, be smart and wait for the water to subside.

Water and mud can contain unknown hazards hidden under the surface – rocks or other debris, like plant material and tree branches.