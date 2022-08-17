EDGEWATER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Edgewater Police Department is issuing a warning about people setting up outside of grocery stores or other retailers with a violin and sign stating they need some help.
EPD said this is a fake violin scam and it is happening across the country.
“They’re playing the violin – or at least that’s what it looks like – and asking for donations. You may have heard them using a violin and a large speaker standing outside of either Target or King Soopers in the Edgewater Marketplace,” EPD said.
Recently an Edgewater officer talked with a group and asked them to play a song and they were unable to play.
Police also said they have had reports from the public that they heard the music playing and then the so-called violinist stops playing and the music continues to play through a speaker system.
Here are some other things you should look out for, according to EPD:
- A sign held by a man and woman, sometimes children asking for help with rent because they have recently lost their job
- Possibly driving to and from the location in vehicles that have fictitious out-of-state license plates
If you are experiencing homelessness in Colorado, here are some resources that can provide you with help:
- Close to Home Colorado
- Colorado Legal Services
- Colorado Coalition for the Homeless
- Family Promise
- Family Tree
- Heading Home Jefferson County
- Jeffco Action Center
- Mean Street Ministry
- Metro Denver Homeless Initiative
- Porchlight-A Family Justice Center
- Shelter Listings in Jefferson County
- State of Colorado Department of Local Affairs Homeless Programs
- The Gathering Place
- The Salvation Army
- United Way in Denver
- Urban Peak (Youth)
EPD said they are issuing the warning to the community and business owners so they are well informed before donating their hard-earned money.