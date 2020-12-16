Warning: Fake tax lien warrants received in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Irene Josey, the Larimer County Treasurer, is warning property owners about a fake tax lien warrant.

The fake distraint warrants, which say the person has tax debt, are arriving through the U.S. Postal Service.

The letter further states Federal Tax Authorities use warrants in collection action and will garnish wages, bank accounts, seize property or seize federal tax refunds, and create a property lien to pay the debt. The recipient is told to call a toll-free number to avoid enforcement.

Wording from the fake warrant

The fake warrant also says it’s from the Tax Processing Unit in Larimer County, Public Judgement of Records, Josey says that unit does not exist.

Please contact the Larimer County Treasurer’s Office at 970-498-7020 or by email at lctreasurer@larimer.org if you receive this letter, or if you have any questions about your property tax status.