Warning: 3 teen girls grabbed by stranger in Fort Collins over multiple months

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Fort Collins Police Department is issuing a warning, as well as asking for information after three different teenage girls were grabbed by a stranger in separate incidents over the last few months.

FCPD said there is currently no evidence that directly connects the three incidents at this time.

Location of incidents

First incident

The first incident happened on Aug. 21 around 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Virginia Dale Dr. Police said a teenage girl was walking by herself in the area when a man approached from behind and tried to engage in conversation with her.

Police said the girl rejected the man’s attempts and continued walking, at which time he grabbed her wrist. She sprayed him with pepper spray and ran home, according to police. The victim was not injured.

The suspect in this incident was described as a man who was 20-30 years-old, around 6-feet tall, with brown hair, little to no facial hair, and an average build.

Second incident

FCPD said the second incident happened on Oct. 13 in the 1600 block of W. Drake Rd. between 7:45 and 8:15 p.m.

A teenage girl was at a youth group event when she went out to her vehicle in the parking lot. Police said that’s when an unknown man grabbed her from behind. She pulled away, started running, and tripped. The man grabbed her again, but she fought him off and returned to the building. The victim had minor scrapes and bruising from the incident but was otherwise uninjured.

Police said the victim identified the suspect as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and wearing a mask that covered his face, a dark hoodie, and gloves.

Third incident

Police said the third incident happened on Nov. 23 at the Edora Pool Ice Center at 1801 Riverside Ave. at around 6:50 p.m. The victim was jogging around the outside of the building when an unknown man came out from behind a bush and grabbed her wrist. She kicked him and ran back into the building. Police said the victim was not injured during this incident.

She described the suspect as possibly in his 20s, around 6 feet tall, with an athletic build, short brown hair, and stubble facial hair.

Investigation

FCPD said responding officers canvassed the area but did not locate any possible suspects in each of the incidents. Detectives have continued investigating but haven’t identified any verified connections between the incidents or victims, nor were they able to obtain any video footage from these areas, FCPD said.

“These incidents happened weeks apart, took place in different locations, and may not be related at all,” said Crimes Against Persons Sgt. Heather Moore. “However, we can’t ignore the fact that they do share some similarities, which is why we’re asking our community to remain aware and let us know if they have tips about these or other similar incidents.”

Anyone with information, who has not already spoken to police, is encouraged to contact the Crimes Against Persons Unit at 970-416-2825 or email tipsline@fcgov.com.