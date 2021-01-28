Warner House closes for 8-weeks following sex assault arrest of Boulder counselor

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) arrested and charged a former counselor at a treatment facility for sexually assaulting a patient. Police believe there could be more victims.

Detectives with BPD arrested Jose Yepes, 48, of Boulder following the investigation of a series of events.

Yepes was employed by Mental Health Partners as a “Milieu Counselor” at the Warner House facility at 2833 Broadway.

BPD said a female victim reported that over approximately a one-month period in November, Yepes repeatedly contacted her and initiated contacts that were sexual in nature.

Yepes has been charged with stalking, unlawful sexual contact and indecent exposure. His employment was terminated after the investigation began, according to BPD.

On Friday the Boulder Police Department’s Special Enforcement Unit, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshall’s Service, arrested Yepes at his residence in Lafayette.

BPD said based on the details of this case, police believe there may possibly be additional victims in the community.

Anyone who may have information about any incidents that could be related is asked to call Detective Marples at 303-441-3345 reference case 20-11928. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com

Mental Health Partners (MHP) announced Thursday that it is temporarily closing Warner House and suspending its Transitional Residential Treatment and Respite programming. The closure will go into effect immediately and will last for at least 8 weeks.

“MHP recognizes Warner House, its staff, and the services it provides, are an integral part of the organization and a critical level of care for our clients and the community. MHP’s number one priority has always been, and will always be, ensuring its clients, staff and community are well served in a safe and effective environment. This was not a decision that was made lightly, and MHP appreciates their clients’ and community’s patience. MHP will, as appropriate, update its clients and the community with next steps.” shared Mental Health Partners.