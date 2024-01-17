DENVER (KDVR) — During the holiday weekend when temperatures dropped as low as negative 30 degrees with wind chill, several warming centers opened their doors to those needing a place to stay.

According to the Denver Department of Housing, rooms were always available across the city’s network of shelters. The department said space was tight, but shelters monitored capacity closely to make sure space would be available to those who needed it.

On Sunday and Monday nights when temperatures got as low as negative 13 degrees, the city opened the McNichols Building in Civic Center Park for emergency sheltering. Beds were available all weekend at the building.

According to the city, the Denver Navigation Campus, formally a DoubleTree, hit its capacity on both Sunday and Monday nights, housing 300 people.

The New Directions location, formally a Best Western Hotel, can house 88 people and was just under that limit on Sunday and Monday nights.

The city also said outreach workers transported and assisted almost 100 people to shelters and other indoor locations.