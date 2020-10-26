Warming center now open in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The West Age Well Center at 909 Arapahoe Ave. in Boulder has been set up as a warming center by city officials.

The temporary center, which can take in 30 people at a time, is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

COVID-19 health guidelines are in place. Guests will be required to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering.

Denver has cold weather shelter options available through Tuesday.

People in Boulder seeking shelter are should call Coordinated Entry at 303-579-4404 to find out about shelter options. Boulder has additional homeless resources available.