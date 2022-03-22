DENVER (KDVR) — The next week in Denver will be warm with mostly above average temperatures with dry weather every day. According to the climate outlook for the beginning of April, the warm, dry weather might not be here to stay.

The 8 to 14 day temperature outlook for March 30th to April 5th by the Climate Prediction Center shows a chance for cooler than average weather over most of Colorado. The average high temperature in Denver at the start of April is 60 degrees.

The eastern plains are in the neutral zone (gray) meaning that there are equal chances to see above or below average temperatures there.

The precipitation outlook for March 30th to April 5th shows a chance for above average precipitation in all of Colorado.

The Front Range is expected to stay dry form Wednesday through the weekend but the outlook above shows that might change heading into April.

Keep in mind that April is historically Denver’s second snowiest month of the year.