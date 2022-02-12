Warehouse shopping event for Marshall Fire victims

LOUSIVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — A local newly formed nonprofit is enlisting the help of a national organization helping families who lost items in the Marshall Fire.

Basecamp Collective and Glam4Good are two organizations behind the massive effort.

They are giving away new clothing, accessories, personal care essentials, eyewear and eye care to people in need.

More than 1,000 families applied for aid to come shop at the warehouse and 500 families were invited just this weekend and the rest are expected to get invited this month.

This event is not just for families who lost everything but also for families in the gray area who have a house full of damaged belongings.

“Many families have lost the control to choose,” said Jeff Donaldson, the organizer of Basecamp Collective. “This was an opportunity to let them come choose. They feel like they’ve got a little bit more control.”

“We’re so appreciative of all donations being able to pick out things on hangers and new things and colors that we like,” said Danielle Fagan, who lost her home. “Not going through boxes, it’s really overwhelming. It’s just like going to a store.”

More than $500,000 items have been donated, valued at more than $2 million.

Donaldson knows material items are needed right now but he knows the emotional support goes a long way too.

“The hugs and having a stranger that comes and smiles at them and shakes their hand. They’re telling us that will never go away,” said Donaldson. “All the hugs we’re giving out today will take him to tomorrow and then tomorrow if somebody they meet helps them or gives him a hug or a handshake which then gets into the next day that I think is going to be what keeps all these folks going for the next year because it’s not going to be shopping sprees. It can’t be.”