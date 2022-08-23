AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police are searching for a man suspected of spraying racist graffiti on businesses across the city.

Last Wednesday, the Aurora Police Department received calls about a pattern of graffiti in the Gardens on Havana shopping center. Early that morning, officials say a Black or Hispanic male spray-painted graffiti on multiple businesses, and surveillance cameras caught him in the act.

“Someone’s trying to get a message out, and it’s all in blue spray paint, and it’s written everywhere on the different buildings,” Shelly Parkhurst, who works in the vandalized shopping center, said.

APD’s bias-motivated crime detective initially found 11 businesses affected. On Saturday, APD learned of two more businesses vandalized. Overnight, two more businesses were hit.

“It reappeared overnight, and that’s when they came back with the more racial-targeted messages against Black and white people,” local resident Jayme said. “That kind of had me a little bit more worried that this person took time out of their day or night to come back and readdress their situation, whatever it is they are trying to get across.”

APD officials say the man detectives are looking for is approximately 25-30 years old, rides a skateboard and uses blue spray paint.

If anyone has information they can report it to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 and could be eligible for up to $2,000 in reward money.