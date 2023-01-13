GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two police departments were involved in the pursuit and capture of a suspect wanted on multiple warrants Thursday.

The Evans Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle believed to have a wanted suspect inside near 35th Avenue and 37th Street around 8 p.m. The vehicle fled and headed west before the driver went eastbound on Highway 34 into Greeley.

Evans PD requested assistance from the Greeley Police Department and officers picked up the pursuit at 11th Avenue and Hwy. 34. Officers utilized a stop stick but the driver continued on which shredded the tire. The driver lost control and the vehicle crashed into the front yard of a home at Balsam Avenue and East 24th Street.

The wanted suspect was identified as Raymond Ortega, 24, and a 22-year-old woman was also in the vehicle.

Ortega has four outstanding warrants and is facing additional charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding and reckless driving.