Wanted man shot, killed by Sterling officer in Morgan County following pursuit

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A wanted man was shot and killed by an officer following a pursuit, the Sterling Police Department said Tuesday.

According to SPD, on April 30, 28-year-old Tyler Wayne Kracht, of Fort Collins, shot into the side of a vehicle with three people inside. No one was hurt.

Kracht was already wanted out of Loveland for several drug- and weapon-related charges. He was also wanted out of Pueblo County for criminal mischief.

About 5:45 p.m. Sunday, a Sterling police officer recognized Kracht as the driver of a vehicle and initiated a traffic stop near Highway 6 in Atwood.

Kracht did not stop and drove away at a high rate of speed, police said.

Kracht then went west on Highway 6 to Merino and south to Interstate 76. He then went west in the eastbound lanes of I-76 before traveling north to Highway 6 near Hillrose.

The pursuit ended in a crash on Highway 6 just west of Hillrose in Morgan County about 6:08 p.m., SPD said.

“Officers with the Sterling Police Department and Logan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a high risk stop. During the stop shots were fired by a Sterling Police Officer and the male died on scene,” SPD said in a statement.

Kracht did not have any passengers in the vehicle.

No officers were injured.

The Morgan County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating alongside the Colorado State Patrol, the Morgan County Coroner’s Office, the 13th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Per protocol, all officers involved will be on administrative leave during the investigation.