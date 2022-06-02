LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened on Wednesday evening.

The incident started when the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office was called to help a parole team apprehend a man wanted for two felony warrants.

Timeline

Around 4:46 p.m. the sheriff’s office strategic enforcement unit started watching a residence in the 3900 block of Chinook Lane in the Fort Collins area. Around 8:12 p.m. a vehicle with the suspect inside left the property.

At that point, deputies tried to stop the vehicle but it left the area. The sheriff’s office said they pursued the vehicle until it reached Fort Collins and then stopped the pursuit after about five minutes.

At about 8:34 p.m. deputies returned to the home on Chinook Lane and located the vehicle they were pursuing.

A short time later, at 9:05 p.m., the sheriff’s office said the suspect and a woman left the home and got into the vehicle. The woman was driving, and the suspect was in the backseat.

From there, the sheriff’s office said they conducted a high-risk traffic stop on Mariah Lane. Deputies said they asked the woman to get out of the vehicle and she obeyed. She was then taken to a safe location.

Shots fired

The sheriff’s office said the suspect stayed in the vehicle and could be seen holding a firearm. They tried to ask the suspect to get out of the vehicle, but he refused.

A shot was fired from inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said, and one deputy fired into the vehicle.

After shots were fired, the suspect remained in the vehicle. At that point, the Larimer County Regional All-Hazards/Crisis Response Team was called to the scene.

The response team used a drone to try and see inside the vehicle. The suspect was eventually taken from the vehicle and transported to the hospital.

He was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said the Loveland Police Department will be leading the investigation.