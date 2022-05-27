LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A traffic stop near Weld County Road 38 turned deadly when officers pursued a wanted fugitive.

On May 26 at 6:40 p.m., deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car near Highway 60 and Weld County Road 38. A passenger in the car was a known and wanted fugitive.

The driver did not stop for deputies and sped off, initiating a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the fugitive fired multiple shots at deputies. Eventually, the car did stop ending the chase and the fugitive fled on foot near the area of Weld County Road 38 and Interstate 25.

The fugitive was shot and killed by deputies.

The investigation into the pursuit is ongoing and the identity of the suspect will be released at a later time by the Weld County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone in the community with information on this chase is asked to contact Detective Fidel Sanchez with the Greeley Police Department at 970-351-5394.