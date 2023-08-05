DENVER (KDVR) — A man, wanted on multiple no-bond warrants, was arrested after he barricaded in a storage unit, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Investigators responded to a self-storage complex near the Johnstown exit on Interstate 25 searching for the wanted fugitive, according to a press release.

LCSO said investigators found him barricaded inside a storage unit and began a negotiation that lasted for several hours.

At some point in the negotiation process, LCSO said the suspect, identified as Zachary Widener, 41, “attempted to blindly ram his way out of the storage unit,” driving a vehicle through the door and hitting a law enforcement vehicle.

LCSO said he nearly struck two deputies in the escape attempt before he was finally taken into custody on the following charges:

Criminal attempt, murder in the first degree, peace officer with extreme indifference x2

Failure or refusal to leave premises or property upon request of a peace officer

Criminal mischief

False reporting to authorities

Obstructing a peace officer

Resisting arrest

Reckless driving

He was also taken into custody on the following warrants:

Failure to appear – Criminal mischief

Failure to appear – Property damage

Failure to appear – Contempt of a Protection Order

Failure to appear – Burglary

Burglary

LCSO said no deputies were injured in the incident.