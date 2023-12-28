COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — An initial burglary call led Colorado Springs investigators to discover the bodies of two dead children. Police now say their mother is the suspect in their murders, and she’s on the run.

Officers issued an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Kimberlee Singler. She’s considered a fugitive in the killings of her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, as well as the attempted murder of her 11-year-old daughter.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said its investigation started in the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point on Dec. 19, when they were called to the home for a burglary.

“Very surprising. This has always been a quiet neighborhood. Nothing really happens here. We all really know each other,” neighbor Daniel Lane told FOX31.

Kimberlee Singler is wanted on counts of murder in the killings of two of her children. (Colorado Springs Police Department)

Burglary report unfounded, mother missing

Police found Singler and her 11-year-old daughter with injuries. At that time, they also discovered the bodies of her two youngest inside the apartment.

“The kids play out here all the time. There was just a snowman right there that they built a week ago. It finally just melted,” Lane said.

Police said the 11-year-old is safe and being taken care of.

As investigators looked further into this case, they found the initial report of burglary to be unfounded.

On Tuesday, investigators established probable cause and obtained an arrest warrant for Singler on several charges, including two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony child abuse.

When the warrant was issued, the department’s Violent Offender Force began efforts to find Singler to arrest her, but she hasn’t been found. Police say she was last seen on Saturday, four days after the killings, and her whereabouts are unknown.

A $10 million bond was set by the court.

“The fact she’s still on the loose, do I need a security door on my home? What’s happening? Where’d she go?” Lane said. “The person in question, she was the daughter who lived in the home. Her van was over there — it’s gone.”

“I have heard nothing about the grandmother who owns the condo and lives there as well,” Lane said.

Police say this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information or who is a witness is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.