Wanted: 24-year-old kidnapping suspect considered armed and dangerous

DENVER (KDVR) — Police are searching for a 24-year-old man wanted on multiple charges, including second-degree kidnapping, from an incident that occurred on Jan. 23.

Kanique Reed is a Black male who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes with tattoos on his neck, left and right arms. He removed his ankle monitor, police report.

Reed is facing two counts of child abuse – resulting in serious bodily injury, and second-degree assault, according to Denver police.

He may be driving an unknown make white sedan and may have access to firearms. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Authorities warn not to approach or contact him if you see him. Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers or 911 if you know of his whereabouts.