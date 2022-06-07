BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Get your tube ready! Tube to work day returns to Boulder in July. The “World’s Greatest Traffic Jam” will be limited to 800 participants this year.

The cost for a ticket is $20, and $5 of your entry will go directly to the non-profit Boulder Bridge House.

Here’s what’s mandatory for tube to work day:

Helmet

Closed-toe shoes

Lifejacket

Waiver

Tube

“Tube to Work Day is the world’s greatest traffic jam! A morning party in the creek where no costume is too wild for the office board meeting later that day. We redefine casual Friday as you float your way down the business highway of joy,” organizers said.

Organizers said hot coffee and breakfast will be included with tube to work day at Central Park.