DENVER (KDVR) — With Gov. Jared Polis telling vaccinated Coloradans to “proceed with normal life free of fear of the virus,” as COVID-19 numbers improve two years into the pandemic, you may be itching for a vacation.

For those who want to make that vacation permanent, a Denver woman has advice.

“I finally made the decision to quit a very comfortable job and I booked a plane ticket so that I could not talk myself out of it,” said Carrie Veatch of Denver, a mindset coach who is now working from Mexico City.

“I am running an online business working remotely and helping people build the location-independent business that they desire to run as well,” she said.

She’s lived in several foreign countries. FOX31 first met up with her five years ago in Seoul, South Korea, where she was working as a teacher. She’s long had wanderlust and knows other people who have been confined at home during the pandemic may be looking for a new start, too.

Veatch gave us five tips to start a new life overseas.

Pay a visit to your desired destination, and try working from there briefly.

“Now more than ever people are working remotely, so if you can test it out for a month and normalize that for yourself and for your employer that you can still get your work done, anytime really is a great time to test that out,” Veatch told FOX31.

Network, and find others who’ve done what you want to do.

“Our brain loves to stay comfortable, so if you are scared it’s going to be really hard. But go find people online — Facebook groups, LinkedIn — there’s so many social ways that you can normalize this for your brain. And then you’ll find friends and colleagues and people up to similar things,” Veatch said.

Give yourself a deadline.

“Book that nonrefundable plane ticket or put down a deposit on an apartment, but something that’s going to make that first step a little easier,” Veatch said.

Mentally adjust.

“So that you can come back to going, oh, I don’t have to be the same person I was a year ago. I can retrain myself and that can be through meditation or journaling, but something that allows you to work through those fears,” she said.

Prepare the details.

“Sort out a credit card, make sure you have health insurance, things like that, but really most things are ‘figure-outable,’ especially once you’re overseas or once you’re in a different state. The internet really opens that up,” Veatch said.