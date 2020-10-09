Want to play golf on the new City Park course? The early bird is the night owl

DENVER — Every Sunday, ideally at 6:30 a.m., Frank Rowe and seven buddies golf on a public course in Denver.

They reserve their tee time in advance. New slots open up 14 days in advance, at midnight. So for years, Rowe has had a Sunday routine. He gets up around 4:30 or 5 a.m., books the course for two weeks out, and then heads out to play wherever is on the calendar for that week.

“Generally, I get my pick of Wellshire, Overland and once in a while Kennedy, and unless they have a tournament or something, it’s pretty easy to get whatever you want because I’m sort of ahead of the game,” Rowe said.

But a wrench was thrown in his routine one Sunday last month, when he wanted to nab a slot for City Park Golf Course.

“There were no tee times available,” Rowe said. “I was scratching my head thinking ‘How could this be?’ Then I realized people are getting up at midnight and booking the tee times the minute they go online.”