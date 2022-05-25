CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Loveland Ski Area is revamping a lift this summer and will be selling off the old equipment.

Season pass holders have the opportunity to buy a lift chair after the ski area replaces Lift 6 with a new fixed-grip triple lift in June.

But due to high demand, the area is holding a lottery only available to 2021-22 and 2022-23 season pass holders. The chairs are priced at $650 and $25 each of the proceeds will go toward the Alpine Rescue Team and the National Forest Foundation.

Registration for the lottery opens Wednesday and will run through Tuesday, May 31 and winners will be announced on June 2.

Individual season pass holders can only win one and multiple season pass holder households can win only one, as well.