Want to own an Old West town in Colorado?

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Interested in owning your own Old West cow town? There’s such a place on a 320-acre ranch less than four hours southwest of Denver.

The property, located at 36710 County Rd CC 36, was bought by two brothers in 2005 for $730,033 and they spent $10.8 million developing the property into a modern Old West town.

“They left no detail unconsidered. For example, the ceiling tiles in the saloon and hotel are imported from Italy. In 2011, they brought it to auction with the intention of a deliberate loss (I guess that was their business model),” real estate agent Adrienne Haydu told FOX31.

What Old West town wouldn’t have a saloon? This rewind in time not only has an eclectic drinking spot, but it also has a general store and chapel.

Other amenities on the property:

Mini golf

Shooting range

Outdoor stage

Hotel

Dance hall

Two original cabins from the historic Hoaglund Stagecoach line

Bunkhouse

RV hookups

3-bed, 3-bath luxury Ponderosa Lodge

5-stall livery stable

Barn with 13 stalls round

“The property is incredibly unique and one of a kind. It’s old town charm with all the conveniences of modern amenities. All the buildings are actual buildings and not just a fake facade. It’s a great horse property,” Haydu said.

The lodge has an indoor glass floor that sits atop an indoor stream that is fed by a waterfall that you’ll see as you enter the living room.

The brothers sold the property in 2011 for nearly $2 million. And it has changed hands two more times since then.

In 2011, property sold to Wendl, Inc. for $1,986,400 at auction with the intention of a deliberate loss for the seller (developer).

In 2016, Old Cow Town Colorado, LLC (formerly Wendl, Inc.) sold to Needle Branch Land Company, LLC for $2.6 million

In January 2018 the current seller purchased the property for $3.6 million

Seller is Lightwalker Trust Dated June 11, 2021.

In October 2021 seller listed the property for $4.7 million