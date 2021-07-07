Want to hike Grays & Torreys? Why you might have to add 6 miles to the trip

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — If you are planning to hike the Grays and Torreys fourteeners, you might soon need to add six extra miles to your trip.

The Alpine Rescue Team said parking is no longer allowed on county roads near the summer trailhead and $80 tickets are being given to those who violate the no parking order.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office posted this sign near the summer trailhead:

Credit: Alpine Rescue Team

The Alpine Rescue Team said overcrowding caused by 30,000 to 35,000 hikers attempting to climb Grays and Torreys is making access for emergency vehicles and property owners difficult.

Once parking is full at the summer trailhead, vehicles will need to return to Interstate 70 to park at the Bakerville lot, according to Meteorologist Chris Tomer. This adds six miles roundtrip to the hike.