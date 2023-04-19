DENVER (KDVR) — The official reopening date for the iconic Casa Bonita restaurant has still not been announced.

It will be in May sometime, but no specific day has been shared yet.

If you are thinking about having an event, Casa Bonita’s website said it is taking booking requests for August through October.

Here’s how to request a booking for an event at Casa Bonita.

Casa Bonita said the form is a request, not a reservation.

You will also need to complete your booking request a minimum of 14 days in advance and pre-purchase the food and beverages with a deposit and signed event agreement, Casa Bonita said on the booking form.

Casa Bonita, which has been around since 1974, hasn’t been open since spring of 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

In September 2021, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of “South Park”, entered into a purchase agreement to buy Casa Bonita.

The previous owners of Casa Bonita filed for bankruptcy in April of 2021.