AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The city of Aurora is looking for residents to get involved in a new commission that would help shape city policy on things from parks and art to business and housing.

Aurora recently created a Civic Engagement Commission with a goal to increase citizen participation in the city’s democracy. You have to be an Aurora resident to apply.

“Often times, the workings of city government are somewhat mysterious to people until something really impactful is happening in your neighborhood, and so people often feel blindsided or like they didn’t know what was going on or how things work,” said Aurora city councilor Alison Coombs. “And so the goal is to make sure that that’s not happening anymore – that people understand the value and the function of city government.”

The commission will make recommendations and create initiatives related to civic service in the city. It will be made up of 15 members appointed by city council, with five appointees each year. Each appointee will serve a three-year term.

Coombs says they’re hoping to get applicants for the Civic Engagement Commission in by the end of July. Applications for other boards and commissions are accepted year-round at AuroraGov.org/Boards. You can also call 303-730-7140 for more information.