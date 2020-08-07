Want to buy a camper made in Colorado? Join the wait list

DENVER — The old-fashioned family road trip is back in fashion.

And that means wait lists for Colorado-made campers are growing longer by the week as house-bound consumers seek a cure for cabin fever.

Bill Ward, president of Hallmark RV, said 2020 joins Y2K, gas shortages of the early 1970s and the 2008 crash as an uncertain time where people retreat from civilization and head for the woods. And with a Hallmark truck camper, they retain many of the creature comforts of home.

The company is short on parts but not customers, Ward said. Hallmark is on pace to beat its annual revenue figure of $5 million to $6 million from 150 vehicles sold.

Hallmark received around 300 new orders since March, each with a deposit of $5,000-$20,000, Ward said. In a normal year, the company would receive no more than about 20 orders in that timeframe. New RV orders likely won’t ship until October 2021.

Hallmark, based in Fort Lupton, sells truck campers that range from $34,000 to $108,000 for people that enjoy social distancing and going off the grid, Ward said. They’re made of carbon fiber with insulation designed to hold up at -50 degrees Fahrenheit.

