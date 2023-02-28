DENVER (KDVR) — Spring officially arrives on March 20, which my thunderstorms are also on the horizon.

The National Weather Service is holding storm spotter training over the next few months in preparation of storm season.

“Being a storm spotter not only means dedication, but also training. Each spring the NWS in Denver/Boulder trains members of the public, police, fire department, emergency management, and amateur radio community, in the latest storm spotting techniques, basic weather concepts, and preparedness and planning,” the NWS said.

Storm spotter training classes

Here is a look at the training schedule from the NWS.

There is a virtual training that will take place on May 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

March 14: Weld County- 6-8 p.m.

March 16: Douglas County- 7-9 p.m.

March 20: Washington County- March 20- 6-8 p.m.

March 21: Jefferson County- 7-9 p.m.

March 27: Sedgwick County- 6-8 p.m.

March 28: Logan County- 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

March 29: Philips County- 6:30-8:30 p.m.

April 5: Morgan County- 6-8 p.m.

April 6: Weld County- 6:30-8:30 p.m.

April 10: Adams County- 4:30-6:30 p.m.

April 11: Jefferson County- 10-12 p.m.

April 13: Adams/Arapahoe County- 5:30-7:30 p.m.

April 17: Adams/Arapahoe County- 5:30-7:30 p.m.

April 22: Adams County- 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

April 23: Lincoln County- 6:30-8:30 p.m.

May 1: Adams County- 6-8 p.m.

May 9: Denver County- 6:30-8:30 p.m.

May 10: Jefferson County- 6-8 p.m.

May 19: Larimer County- 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Classes are filling up quickly, so if you are interested, be sure to head the NWS site and register.

The NWS said the goal of the training is to prepare the spotter to identify hazardous weather conditions, how to report that information to the local NWS, and personal safety.