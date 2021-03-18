Want to backpack and camp overnight at RMNP? There’s going to be a lottery

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) – Park visitors looking to snag an overnight backpacking camping permit in Rocky Mountain National Park may be in luck.

On Thursday, it was announced that the park is conducting a random drawing for overnight backpacking camping permits for July through Oct. 2021. All of the submitted names will be randomized before being drawn for access to the online reservation request application where winners can submit a trip request for the above dates.

Overnight backpacking hopefuls have from now until 5 p.m. mountain time on March 21 to submit their first and last names via email. Winners will be notified the morning of March 23 with instructions on how to complete the reservation request application.

If you don’t luck out on the first go, Rocky Mountain National Park says that there’s potential for future drawings down the road. All names will be picked from the original applicants in any subsequent drawings that take place.

To enter the drawing and find more information, visit Wilderness Camping – Rocky Mountain National Park (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov).