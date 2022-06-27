DENVER (KDVR) — Many people are celebrating the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche by wearing the new, official championship gear.

Thousands are hoping to get their hands on some swag before Thursday’s parade.

“Avs fans have been passionate this entire year,” Jessica Gillman said. She is the community marketing manager at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“Our top sellers are the tees right now. So the championship tees. But a lot of people asking about the [championship] hats too,” she added.

Those championship hats won’t be available until Tuesday or Wednesday at Park Meadows Mall and many other locations.

Certain things are selling faster than others. The Problem Solvers didn’t see any jerseys at the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Lone Tree, but there are mountains of memorabilia and a ton of T-shirts.

FOX31 asked what’s a quicker get for gear: buying online or in-store.

”We’re suggesting people come in store just to have it in hand before Thursday,” Gillman said.

Also, heads up for Thursday: Dick’s Sporting Goods at Park Meadows mall will be open its doors two hours early, at 7 a.m., for those who like to wait until the last minute.

But if you’re thinking about getting a Makar or even a MacKinnon jersey before Thursday, good luck — those are the top-selling jerseys right now.