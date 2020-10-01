Want a unique experience? Go on a ‘goat walkabout’

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A Denver-based goat yoga business has branched out and now is offering what it calls a “goat walkabout.”

In the foothills just west of Denver, you will hear the sounds of nature. You’ll also hear another sound: goats bleating.

“We start at the trailhead, we walk for about an hour, and we stop for lunch or snacks and then we walk back,” said Jim Naron, the owner of Goat Walkabout.

The Crocodile Dundee of goats, Naron owns Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga. When his goats grew up, they hit the trail and are now tour guides for his walkabouts.

Goats are are not like dogs; they don’t like being around them, either. But it seems they do like people. And people sure like them.

“We have a very special bond. I love these goats,” said Naron.

