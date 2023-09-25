DENVER (KDVR) — The next round of Denver’s e-bike rebate voucher program will happen on Tuesday, Sept. 26, and applications open at 11 a.m.

That 11 a.m. start time is important to note because when the program last ran in July, it only took three minutes for all the vouchers to be claimed.

The same thing happened during previous roll-outs, as well.

How the program works

There are three types of point-of-sale rebates that Denver residents can qualify for.

Point-of-sale means that the amount of the rebate is deducted from the price of the bike when you buy it, and not reimbursed after the fact.

There is the standard rebate, which is a $300 point-of-sale rebate for an e-bike or a $500 rebate for an e-cargo bike.

People who meet income-qualified requirements, meaning they make below a certain level, are eligible for a rebate of up to $1,200 for an e-bike and $1,400 for a cargo e-bike.

To meet the requirements, your household income must be either 60% below the Colorado median income, below 200% of the federal poverty level or below 80% of area median income.

People who are unable to use a standard e-bike and require the use of an adaptive e-bike may be eligible for a rebate of up to $1,400.

If you aren’t lucky enough to snag a voucher this time around, the last voucher release of 2023 will occur on Nov. 28 at 11 a.m.