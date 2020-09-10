Walnut Street closed Thursday into Friday for two-way conversion

DENVER (KDVR) — A popular stretch of downtown Denver will be closed Thursday into Friday to be converted into a two-way street.

Crews from Denver’s Department of Transportation & Infrastructure will make the changes to Walnut Street between Broadway and Downing Streets Thursday from 7am until Friday afternoon.

The conversion from a one-way to two-way street is meant to help create a safer street that reduces vehicle speeds, improves circulation for people walking, biking and driving – and better defines parking and loading zones, according to the city of Denver.

The project has been in the works since 2016.