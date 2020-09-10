Walnut Street closed Thursday into Friday for two-way conversion

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — A popular stretch of downtown Denver will be closed Thursday into Friday to be converted into a two-way street.

Crews from Denver’s Department of Transportation & Infrastructure will make the changes to Walnut Street between Broadway and Downing Streets Thursday from 7am until Friday afternoon.

The conversion from a one-way to two-way street is meant to help create a safer street that reduces vehicle speeds, improves circulation for people walking, biking and driving – and better defines parking and loading zones, according to the city of Denver.

The project has been in the works since 2016.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories