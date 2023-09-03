DENVER (KDVR) — A Walmart location in Aurora was temporarily evacuated Sunday morning after a man allegedly threatened to shoot up the store.

The store, a Walmart Neighborhood Market, is located in the 10400 block of East Colfax Avenue. The evacuation began just after 9 a.m.

Police said a man bought something at the store on Saturday. He allegedly didn’t get a receipt for it but felt he’d been overcharged. He got into an argument with store management about it.

Police told FOX31 the man threatened to come back and shoot up the store.

He had another verbal argument with store management after returning Sunday and allegedly made another threat to shoot up the store.

Police told FOX31 that management evacuated customers and sent employees to a secure location inside the store as a precaution.

The man ended up leaving and was found at a nearby bus stop by police around 9:12 a.m. He allegedly had an active warrant for an unrelated charge and was arrested.

Police said the man will likely face charges for his actions.

No weapons were recovered from the man after he was arrested.

The evacuation ended after the man was arrested, police said.