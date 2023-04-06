LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a Walmart employee was hit by a driver and killed while he was collecting carts in the parking lot.

It happened Thursday afternoon at the Walmart at 250 W. 65th St.

An 83-year-old woman was driving a 2016 Chevrolet sedan when the crash happened around 1:19 p.m., police said. The 27-year-old employee was returning carts to the store.

He was trapped under the vehicle when police and emergency responders arrived.

“Rescue efforts were unfortunately unsuccessful,” police said in a release. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. They do not believe speed was a factor and say the woman showed no signs of impairment.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking for witnesses to come forward. They can call Detective Mu at (970) 962-2253.