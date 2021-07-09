Loose wallaby in Montrose leads authorities on wild chase

A wallaby was on the loose in Montrose, Colo., on July 8, 2021. (Photo credit: Montrose County Sheriff’s Office)

MONTROSE, Colo. (KDVR) – According to witnesses, police may have thought they were responding to a drug call when they heard an elusive wallaby was hopping around Montrose.

Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Montrose police were dispatched to a report of a kangaroo in the 60500 block of Jay Jay Road. Turns out, the animal was a wallaby, a kangaroo-like marsupial.

(Photo: Montrose County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Montrose County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Montrose County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Montrose County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Montrose County Sheriff’s Office)

Two witnesses, identified on the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page as Casey and David Hunt, say they spotted the wallaby by a grain silo and stayed to track the animal for police.

Montrose authorities and Colorado State Patrol arrived and were reportedly apprehensive because the nighttime was coming on, and the animal could only be found by flashlight.

Soon after police arrived, the witnesses say, an older woman (whom they nicknamed Grandma Val), said she was the owner and came to help in the pursuit.

The wallaby led Grandma Val, two law enforcement officers and two bystanders on a chase for around an hour before it hopped back toward home — a pen that the animal apparently escaped from earlier.