LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — The community of Louisville hosted several events over the weekend just weeks away from the one-year mark since the Marshall Fire.

“I had 13 staff members lose homes in the fire,” Kathy Martin, with the City of Louisville said.

On Sunday, the city hosted the “Walk to Heal,” which was a 0.6-mile walk with a stretch next to the remains of several homes that burned down in the fire.

“We’re working on helping people heal. We want to welcome them home and welcome them home if and when they are ready to rebuild,” Martin said.

There will be more events hosted for fire victims and the community over the next few weeks.

“I think its important to realize people are in a lot of different stages of grief,” Chris Leh, a Louisville city councilmember said.

The walk was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and groups of people came in waves. They also had mental health support at the location along with plants and other items for people to take home.