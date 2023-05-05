DENVER (KDVR) — Spring is running season, and there’s a race for runners or walkers of any pace this weekend across the state.
Some run for good causes like foster care support or suicide prevention, others run for tacos or beer. No matter your skill level or motive, there’s a run (or walk) for you.
Get active at these runs, races, walks and trots happening around Colorado this weekend.
Friday
- Taco Trot, Ft. Carson — 5K fun run
Saturday
- Fleet Feet Cherry Creek, Denver — up to 5-mile trail shoe demo run
- Run for the Trees, Loveland — festival and 2-mile fun run
- Holy Hammers Hustle for Habitat, Parker — 3-mile walk
- SPEAK Walk, Brighton — festival and walk
- FireKracker, Ft. Collins — 5K training program fun run
- Adams County Foster Care, Brighton — 5K and 1-mile fun run
- Nielson Two-mile Challenge Series, Colorado Springs — 2-mile friendly run
- High Line Canal Run, Centennial — 5K and 10K scenic trail fun run
- Duck Waddle, Estes Park — festival and 5K scenic trail fun run
- Greenland Trail Races, Larkspur — 4-mile, 8-mile, 25K, and 50K trail run
- Rock Hawk Trail Races, Castle Rock — 5K, 10K, and half-marathon scenic trail run
- Niwots challenge, Denver — 24-mile, 50-mile, and 100-mile difficult terrain run
- Collegiate Peaks Trail Run, Buena Vista — 25-mile, 50-mile trail run
Sunday
- Healthy Kids Running Series, Denver — up to 1-mile run
- Rocky Mountain Road Runners, Denver — 5K and 5-mile race
- Cinco De Mayo, Ft. Lupton — 5K fun run
- Emerge, Boulder — 5K rise against suicide on site or virtual run
- bRUNch Club, Denver — 5K or 10K brunch and fun run
- The Noble Buck Brewing 5K, Winter Park — 5K-ish fun run to taproom
- Colorado Marathon, Ft. Collins — 5K, 10K, 3-person relay, half-marathon, and marathon downhill scenic run
For more information about registration, event times, fees and difficulty levels, use the links provided.
You can find more events or add your own to our Community Calendar.