Walk-in retail sales still far from where they were pre-pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) – Eleven months into the pandemic, and retail sales are still nowhere near where they were before COVID-19 hit. An ongoing study reveals to Problem Solvers that the situation is critical.

Since the start of the pandemic and the restrictions that followed, the way people shop has changed. That has not gone unnoticed by Zenreach marketing company.

“We bring off-line customers to off-line businesses,” said John Kelly, CEO of Zenreach.

Zenreach is continuing to monitor 10,000 retail and restaurant locations in the country and tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers the results are not good.

“In March we saw a precipitous decline. In fact, by my estimate, it’s the worst decline we’ve ever seen in our country’s history where retail foot traffic declined 60 percent within one month,” said Kelly.

The next month, foot traffic went down by 75 percent.

Unfortunately, Colorado is not the exception to the rule. And it’s not just retail; restaurants are in the fight to survive as well.

“The National Restaurant Association has put out something like they’re expecting 10 percent of all restaurants either indefinitely or permanently closing,” Kelly said.

Kelly says the pandemic has accelerated changes already happening by online retail. However, he says off-line retail will never go away.

“In the latter half of this year, we are going to see a pretty strong increase in foot traffic, more and more people are going to be coming back into the stores,” said Kelly.

When, of course, people are allowed to do so.