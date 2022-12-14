DENVER (KDVR) — If you are anxiously awaiting the arrival of last-minute Christmas cards and packages, it can be a stressful time.

Did you know that you can actually digitally preview your mail and manage your packages that are scheduled to arrive soon from the United States Postal Service?

The U.S. Postal Service has a tool called informed delivery that allows you to view grayscale images of the exterior, address side of letter-sized mail pieces and track packages.

Here are some other things you can do with informed delivery, according to the Postal Service:

Leave delivery instructions

Reschedule a delivery

It is a free tool to allow consumers to take action before mail reaches their mailbox by previewing what is coming in.

How do I sign up?

From the U.S. Postal Service website under the informed delivery section, you can sign up for free.

From there, you just have to create an account, verify your identity, and then you can start receiving notifications.

2022 holiday shipping deadlines for USPS

The USPS said these are the shipping deadlines you need to know if you have a package to get out for Christmas this year:

Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service

Dec. 17 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Shipping deadlines for FedEx

According to FedEx, these are the 2022 holiday shipping deadlines:

Dec. 14: FedEx Ground deadline.

Dec. 20: FedEx Express Saver, FedEx three-day freight

Dec. 21: FedEx two-day, FedEx one-day freight

Shipping deadlines for UPS

According to UPS, these are its 2022 holiday shipping deadlines:

Dec. 20: Last day to ship UPS 3-day select

Dec. 21: Last day to ship UPS 2nd Day Air

Dec. 22: Last day to ship UPS Next Day Air

Informed Delivery from USPS can help give you some peace of mind during the holiday season.