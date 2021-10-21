Waiting months for rental assistance, Denver woman now faces eviction

DENVER (KDVR) — Laura Seeger has applied for rental assistance since August and said she will be evicted in a month.

“My husband’s work slowed down in august. We haven’t had the ability to pay our full rent,” Seeger said.

She did her research when she needed help for rent and learned of assistance programs in the state of Colorado and City and County of Denver.

“I knew that money was there and we were in the position that I decided to apply for it,” Seeger said.

She had a large pot to pull from the City and County of Denver, where Seeger lives, was awarded more than $49 million dollars in emergency rental assistance funds.

“I provided them with everything they needed, my landlord also was very dutiful with everything they needed,” Seeger said.

That’s what the city said one needs to do to get help as quick as possible.

“I was really under allusion that we were going to get something within a few weeks,” Seeger said.

That is not the case for Seeger and her husband.

“We have to leave our home by the end of November. We’re losing our home,” Seeger said.

She said she’s reached out to multiple agencies to find out why she hasn’t received rental assistance.

“I have been calling frequently and I’m on hold for hours,” Seeger said, “I’ve tried emailing the case workers that are supposedly on my case, I get no response.”

FOX31 took her problem to both levels of help.

First to the State of Colorado’s Department of Local Affairs, which told us applications usually take a week to review if both renter and landlord submit their information in a timely manner.

Next, FOX31 reached out to the City and County of Denver’s Department of Housing Stability which told us applications can take a few weeks to process.

“It’s a mess and people are becoming homeless because of it,” Seeger said.

She plans to move her, her husband and their pets with family or borrow money for a deposit on an apartment.

There is a high number of people applying for rental assistance in Denver.

The City and County of Denver said they’re contracting five non-profit groups to help administer those emergency rental assistance funds and bring down that backlog.