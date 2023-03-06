ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Colorado on Monday to have a conversation about climate change.

Harris is expected to talk about the Biden Administration’s push for new clean energy. This conversation will take place Monday afternoon at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities off Wadsworth Boulevard.

The Biden Administration has made fighting climate change a top priority, and recently backed a law to accelerate the expansion of clean energy, like wind and solar power, in an effort to move the U.S. away from oil, coal and gas.

This is a $430 billion push that offers businesses and households incentives like tax credits to lower carbon usage.

One incentive you may be familiar with is the $7,500 tax credit to buy an electric car.

The law also includes the creation of programs to rein in planet-warming emissions, fees for oil and gas extraction, and taxes on large companies to foot the bill.

This is Harris’ second visit to Colorado since she became vice president in 2021.

FOX31 will have a reporter inside the meeting and will provide updates on the conversation.