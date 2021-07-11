Voting rights rally to take place Sunday in Denver at 1 p.m.

DENVER (KDVR) – Supporters of a law that expands voting rights will gather Sunday on the Auraria Campus for a rally to celebrate Colorado’s election laws and urge the U.S. Senate to pass the For the People Act.

The rally will happen during All-Star Week before Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game, which was relocated in April from Atlanta to Denver in response to Georgia’s new sweeping voting restrictions that aim to safeguard elections and restore voter faith.

A coalition of rallygoers said Sunday the For the People Act is legislation that represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to protect the freedom to vote, hold politicians accountable, set national standards for election administration, and end the grip of big money in politics in all 50 states.

In response to the outcries, Republican National Committee Spokesperson Paris Dennard says there has been a lot of misinformation about what the Georgia voting law does, saying it “protects voting and stops cheating.”

Along with musical performances, rally goers will also hear a series of speeches, with video remarks from Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Congressman John Sarbanes (original sponsor of The For The People Act) and in-person speakers, including Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, Denver County Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez, State Sen. Julie Gonzales, former State Rep. Joe Salazar, and frontline postal workers.

Participating organizations include Common Cause Colorado, Colorado Sierra Club, AFSCME Council 18, ProgressNow Colorado, Colorado AFL-CIO, Colorado Latino Forum, Colorado People’s Action, Denver Area Labor Federation, Women’s Lobby of Colorado, Indivisible Colorado, and many more.