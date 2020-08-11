Voters could decide if Denver’s 30-year-old pit bull ban will be overturned

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver City Council members have moved closer to letting voters decide if its longstanding pit bull ban should be overturned.

Monday, the council passed a first reading of the proposal to let Denver voters answer the question on the November ballot, city council members say.

Under the possible ballot question, voters would decide if people in Denver limits could own a pit bull, so long as they have a permit and their pet is microchipped, along with other requirements.

Councilmember Chris Herndon is behind the push to end breed-specific legislation; Councilmember Debbie Ortega was the sole vote against the proposal, city officials say.

Denver’s pit bull ban has been in place since 1989, according to city documents.

The final vote is expected to happen next week, according to council members.