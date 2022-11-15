A Thanksgiving meal is seen in an undated file photo. (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Do you have your turkey yet? Thanksgiving is coming soon. A new study shows that while some people like traditional Thanksgiving foods like turkey, others dislike them.

Travel site “The Vacationer” said they conducted a poll and learned that nearly 30% of American adults dislike turkey.

However, turkey is not the most disliked Thanksgiving food. The data also showed that cranberry sauce is the most disliked Thanksgiving food.

What is your most disliked Thanksgiving food?

We wanted to create a poll to see what our viewers think. You can choose as many options as want. You can also select “None of these. I like them all.”

Other results

Here is a look at the full results from “The Vacationer‘s” poll. Respondents could choose as many options as they wanted.

1. Cranberry Sauce — 30.51%

2. Turkey — 29.11%

3. Green Bean Casserole — 27.52%

4. Ham — 26.72%

5. Coleslaw — 25.32%

6. Sweet Potatoes or Yams — 25.12%

7. Stuffing/Dressing. — 22.33%

8. Pumpkin Pie. — 21.44%

9. Carrots. — 16.95%

10. Mashed Potatoes. — 15.45%

11. Corn. — 14.36%

12. Macaroni and Cheese. — 14.36%

13. Apple Pie. — 12.86%

None of these. I like them all. — 16.55%

Over 16% of people polled said they liked all of the Thanksgiving food options.