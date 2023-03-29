DENVER (KDVR) — Whether you opt for a pile of beef layered with cheese and pickles or bacon and barbeque sauce, you will be able to find a variety of options across the Centennial State.

But where is the best burger in Colorado? FOX31 narrowed down the list to 64 and now you can help decide which burger reigns supreme.

>> Vote Now: Round 1 of the Big Burger Bracket

Big Burger Bracket 2023

If you are wondering how the restaurants were selected, a search of Google reviews for highest rated burgers in each Colorado county was done in March 2023.

Any location which at that time had 4.5 stars or more and at least 900 total reviews was included in the bracket.

Restaurants with more than one location were included once on the bracket, using the highest ranking location.

Which burgers made it into the bracket?

Here is a look at the 64 restaurants that made the bracket, based on the above criteria. They are organized by highest rated first.

E.L.F. Grill – Dacono Village Smithy Restaurant – Carbondale The Shaggy Sheep – Grant Bob’s Atomic Burgers – Golden Sunshine Café – Silverthorne Doug’s – Loveland Big Burger World – Canon City The Dish Room – Burlington Zig Zag Smokin’ Burger – Greenwood Village Winona’s Restaurant – Steamboat Springs Creekside Cafe & Grill – Steamboat Springs Boss Burgers and Gyros – Estes Park The Pantry – Green Mountain Falls Bud’s Cafe & Bar – Sedalia Meta Burger – Multiple The Little Diner – Vail Crown Burgers – Denver Manitou Brewing Company – Manitou Springs Back Door Grill – Steamboat Springs Carver Brewing Co. – Durango Mountain Sun Pub & Brewery – Boulder Henry’s Pub – Loveland Crave Real Burgers – Multiple The Green Line Grill – Colorado Springs Longs Peak Pub & Taphouse – Longmont Briar Common Brewery – Denver Collision Brewing CO – Longmont Bin 707 Foodbar – Grand Junction Three Sister’s Tavern & Grill – Colorado City The Mayor of Old Town – Fort Collins White House Tavern – Aspen Owl Cigar Store – Canon City Hamburguesas Don Jesus – Multiple The Stone House – Montrose The Rubi Slipper LLC – Alamosa Burger Boy Drive In – Cortez Hamburger Mary’s – Denver Crash Burger – Montrose The Cherry Cricket – Multiple Skirted Heifer – Colorado Springs Drifter’s Hamburgers – Colorado Springs Great Scotts Eatery – Broomfield Rosie’s Diner – Monument My Brother’s Bar – Denver Hungry Bear – Woodland Park Kip’s Grill – Pagosa Springs Bunk House Burgers – Canon City Arapahoe Cafe & Pub – Dillon Runza Restaurant – Loveland The Keg Lounge – Manitou Springs The Pullman – Glenwood Springs Big Al’s Burgers and Dogs – Fort Collins O’Malley’s – Palmer Lake The Irish Rover Pub – Denver Billy’s Inn – Denver Park Burger – Multiple Westbound & Down Brewing – Idaho Springs Co. Ranch House – Glenwood Springs Snarfburger – Multiple 20 Mile Tap House – Parker The Castle Bar and Grill – Littleton Park & Co. – Denver Mountain Standard – Vail BJ’s Burgers & Fries – Lamar

Voting schedule

The Big Burger Bracket battle will take place from March 28 to April 3.

There will be six rounds of voting, with the first round featuring all 64 burger places.

Here is a look at when each round of voting will take place:

Round of… Voting Starts Voting Ends Round 1 64 Burger Places Wed. March 29 at noon Thu. March 30 at noon Round 2 32 Burger Places Thu. March 30 at 12:01 p.m. Fri. March 31 at noon Round 3 16 Burger Places Fri. March 31 at 12:01 p.m. Sat. April 1 at noon Round 4 8 Burger Places Sat. April 1 at 12:01 p.m. Sun. April 2 at noon Round 5 4 Burger Places Sun. April 2 at 12:01 p.m. Mon. April 3 at noon Round 6 2 Burger Places Mon. April 3 at 12:01 p.m. Mon. April 3 at 11:59 p.m.

The final results will be revealed on April 4.