DENVER (KDVR) — Whether you opt for a pile of beef layered with cheese and pickles or bacon and barbeque sauce, you will be able to find a variety of options across the Centennial State.
But where is the best burger in Colorado? FOX31 narrowed down the list to 64 and now you can help decide which burger reigns supreme.
>> Vote Now: Round 1 of the Big Burger Bracket
Big Burger Bracket 2023
If you are wondering how the restaurants were selected, a search of Google reviews for highest rated burgers in each Colorado county was done in March 2023.
Any location which at that time had 4.5 stars or more and at least 900 total reviews was included in the bracket.
Restaurants with more than one location were included once on the bracket, using the highest ranking location.
Which burgers made it into the bracket?
Here is a look at the 64 restaurants that made the bracket, based on the above criteria. They are organized by highest rated first.
- E.L.F. Grill – Dacono
- Village Smithy Restaurant – Carbondale
- The Shaggy Sheep – Grant
- Bob’s Atomic Burgers – Golden
- Sunshine Café – Silverthorne
- Doug’s – Loveland
- Big Burger World – Canon City
- The Dish Room – Burlington
- Zig Zag Smokin’ Burger – Greenwood Village
- Winona’s Restaurant – Steamboat Springs
- Creekside Cafe & Grill – Steamboat Springs
- Boss Burgers and Gyros – Estes Park
- The Pantry – Green Mountain Falls
- Bud’s Cafe & Bar – Sedalia
- Meta Burger – Multiple
- The Little Diner – Vail
- Crown Burgers – Denver
- Manitou Brewing Company – Manitou Springs
- Back Door Grill – Steamboat Springs
- Carver Brewing Co. – Durango
- Mountain Sun Pub & Brewery – Boulder
- Henry’s Pub – Loveland
- Crave Real Burgers – Multiple
- The Green Line Grill – Colorado Springs
- Longs Peak Pub & Taphouse – Longmont
- Briar Common Brewery – Denver
- Collision Brewing CO – Longmont
- Bin 707 Foodbar – Grand Junction
- Three Sister’s Tavern & Grill – Colorado City
- The Mayor of Old Town – Fort Collins
- White House Tavern – Aspen
- Owl Cigar Store – Canon City
- Hamburguesas Don Jesus – Multiple
- The Stone House – Montrose
- The Rubi Slipper LLC – Alamosa
- Burger Boy Drive In – Cortez
- Hamburger Mary’s – Denver
- Crash Burger – Montrose
- The Cherry Cricket – Multiple
- Skirted Heifer – Colorado Springs
- Drifter’s Hamburgers – Colorado Springs
- Great Scotts Eatery – Broomfield
- Rosie’s Diner – Monument
- My Brother’s Bar – Denver
- Hungry Bear – Woodland Park
- Kip’s Grill – Pagosa Springs
- Bunk House Burgers – Canon City
- Arapahoe Cafe & Pub – Dillon
- Runza Restaurant – Loveland
- The Keg Lounge – Manitou Springs
- The Pullman – Glenwood Springs
- Big Al’s Burgers and Dogs – Fort Collins
- O’Malley’s – Palmer Lake
- The Irish Rover Pub – Denver
- Billy’s Inn – Denver
- Park Burger – Multiple
- Westbound & Down Brewing – Idaho Springs
- Co. Ranch House – Glenwood Springs
- Snarfburger – Multiple
- 20 Mile Tap House – Parker
- The Castle Bar and Grill – Littleton
- Park & Co. – Denver
- Mountain Standard – Vail
- BJ’s Burgers & Fries – Lamar
Voting schedule
The Big Burger Bracket battle will take place from March 28 to April 3.
There will be six rounds of voting, with the first round featuring all 64 burger places.
Here is a look at when each round of voting will take place:
|Round of…
|Voting Starts
|Voting Ends
|Round 1
|64 Burger Places
|Wed. March 29 at noon
|Thu. March 30 at noon
|Round 2
|32 Burger Places
|Thu. March 30 at 12:01 p.m.
|Fri. March 31 at noon
|Round 3
|16 Burger Places
|Fri. March 31 at 12:01 p.m.
|Sat. April 1 at noon
|Round 4
|8 Burger Places
|Sat. April 1 at 12:01 p.m.
|Sun. April 2 at noon
|Round 5
|4 Burger Places
|Sun. April 2 at 12:01 p.m.
|Mon. April 3 at noon
|Round 6
|2 Burger Places
|Mon. April 3 at 12:01 p.m.
|Mon. April 3 at 11:59 p.m.
The final results will be revealed on April 4.