DENVER (KDVR) — Whether you opt for a pile of beef layered with cheese and pickles or bacon and barbeque sauce, you will be able to find a variety of options across the Centennial State.

But where is the best burger in Colorado? FOX31 narrowed down the list to 64 and now you can help decide which burger reigns supreme.

>> Vote Now: Round 1 of the Big Burger Bracket

Big Burger Bracket 2023

If you are wondering how the restaurants were selected, a search of Google reviews for highest rated burgers in each Colorado county was done in March 2023.

Any location which at that time had 4.5 stars or more and at least 900 total reviews was included in the bracket.

Restaurants with more than one location were included once on the bracket, using the highest ranking location.

Which burgers made it into the bracket?

Here is a look at the 64 restaurants that made the bracket, based on the above criteria. They are organized by highest rated first.

  1. E.L.F. Grill – Dacono
  2. Village Smithy Restaurant – Carbondale
  3. The Shaggy Sheep – Grant
  4. Bob’s Atomic Burgers – Golden
  5. Sunshine Café – Silverthorne
  6. Doug’s – Loveland
  7. Big Burger World – Canon City
  8. The Dish Room – Burlington
  9. Zig Zag Smokin’ Burger – Greenwood Village
  10. Winona’s Restaurant – Steamboat Springs
  11. Creekside Cafe & Grill – Steamboat Springs
  12. Boss Burgers and Gyros – Estes Park
  13. The Pantry – Green Mountain Falls
  14. Bud’s Cafe & Bar – Sedalia
  15. Meta Burger – Multiple
  16. The Little Diner – Vail
  17. Crown Burgers – Denver
  18. Manitou Brewing Company – Manitou Springs
  19. Back Door Grill – Steamboat Springs
  20. Carver Brewing Co. – Durango
  21. Mountain Sun Pub & Brewery – Boulder
  22. Henry’s Pub – Loveland
  23. Crave Real Burgers – Multiple
  24. The Green Line Grill – Colorado Springs
  25. Longs Peak Pub & Taphouse – Longmont
  26. Briar Common Brewery – Denver
  27. Collision Brewing CO – Longmont
  28. Bin 707 Foodbar – Grand Junction
  29. Three Sister’s Tavern & Grill – Colorado City
  30. The Mayor of Old Town – Fort Collins
  31. White House Tavern – Aspen
  32. Owl Cigar Store – Canon City
  33. Hamburguesas Don Jesus – Multiple
  34. The Stone House – Montrose
  35. The Rubi Slipper LLC – Alamosa
  36. Burger Boy Drive In – Cortez
  37. Hamburger Mary’s – Denver
  38. Crash Burger – Montrose
  39. The Cherry Cricket – Multiple
  40. Skirted Heifer – Colorado Springs
  41. Drifter’s Hamburgers – Colorado Springs
  42. Great Scotts Eatery – Broomfield
  43. Rosie’s Diner – Monument
  44. My Brother’s Bar – Denver
  45. Hungry Bear – Woodland Park
  46. Kip’s Grill – Pagosa Springs
  47. Bunk House Burgers – Canon City
  48. Arapahoe Cafe & Pub – Dillon
  49. Runza Restaurant – Loveland
  50. The Keg Lounge – Manitou Springs
  51. The Pullman – Glenwood Springs
  52. Big Al’s Burgers and Dogs – Fort Collins
  53. O’Malley’s – Palmer Lake
  54. The Irish Rover Pub – Denver
  55. Billy’s Inn – Denver
  56. Park Burger – Multiple
  57. Westbound & Down Brewing – Idaho Springs
  58. Co. Ranch House – Glenwood Springs
  59. Snarfburger – Multiple
  60. 20 Mile Tap House – Parker
  61. The Castle Bar and Grill – Littleton
  62. Park & Co. – Denver
  63. Mountain Standard – Vail
  64. BJ’s Burgers & Fries – Lamar

Voting schedule

The Big Burger Bracket battle will take place from March 28 to April 3.

There will be six rounds of voting, with the first round featuring all 64 burger places.

Here is a look at when each round of voting will take place:

Round of…Voting StartsVoting Ends
Round 164 Burger PlacesWed. March 29 at noonThu. March 30 at noon
Round 232 Burger PlacesThu. March 30 at 12:01 p.m.Fri. March 31 at noon
Round 316 Burger PlacesFri. March 31 at 12:01 p.m.Sat. April 1 at noon
Round 48 Burger PlacesSat. April 1 at 12:01 p.m.Sun. April 2 at noon
Round 54 Burger PlacesSun. April 2 at 12:01 p.m.Mon. April 3 at noon
Round 62 Burger PlacesMon. April 3 at 12:01 p.m.Mon. April 3 at 11:59 p.m.

The final results will be revealed on April 4.