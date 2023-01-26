DENVER (KDVR) — Whether you are looking for a weekend getaway or a winter vacation, there are plenty of opportunities for travel in the centennial state.

From skiing to ice climbing to hot springs and local shopping, there is something for everyone in these communities across the state.

Here are the towns in the bracket of 16 in no particular order:

Estes Park

Steamboat Springs

Telluride

Beaver Creek

Crested Butte

Winter Park

Breckenridge

Vail

Aspen

Buena Vista

Pagosa Springs

Glenwood Springs

Durango

Silverton

Frisco

Leadville

We want to give our viewers the opportunity to vote for their favorite town to visit during the winter.

You can vote here for your favorite in the first round of the bracket.

The first round will be from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, the second round will be from Feb. 2 to 9, the third round will be from Feb. 9 to 16 and the championship round will be from Feb. 16-23.