DENVER (KDVR) – On Wednesday, workers at Urban Peak officially voted to form a union after reports of a lack of training and support for workplace trauma, according to a Service Employees International Union Local 105 press release. This is set to be the first-ever union at a Colorado homeless shelter.

Workers at Urban Peak said they suffered physical and mental demands, especially involving death around the workplace. One reported incident occurred less than 6 months ago, when a 19-year-old froze to death outside of the shelter.

“We knew when we signed up for this job that it would be difficult, but when you work as a frontline staff and feel the vicarious and direct trauma of youth passing, and aren’t supported, it makes you realize that the structure doesn’t value you,” said Victoria Mancinelli, an Urban Peak worker, in the unionization announcement.

Workers reported other issues such as high workloads and turnover. The hope is for management to address the current issues and improve conditions. As of Wednesday afternoon, Urban Peak management had not yet made plans for negotiation or bargaining, workers said in the press release.

“I see the importance of forming a union in how we can show up better for the youth and have the support we need to show up as our whole selves,” said Jackson Vincent, an Urban Peak worker.