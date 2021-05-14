Vote: Rock Canyon High Student in Doodle for Google competition

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Friday is the last day to vote for “Strength in Freedom,” Isabella Rosabal’s design for Google’s 13th annual Doodle for Google competition.

If Rosabal wins the national competition, she receives a $30,000 college scholarship, a $50,000 technology package for her school or nonprofit organization and her artwork will be displayed on Google for one day.

But, the Rock Canyon High senior needs your VOTE! Just go to Doodle 4 Google and go to the 10-12 grade entries and look for the Colorado artwork (the image above).



Isabella Rosabal (Credit: DCSD)

The theme “I am strong because …” inspired Rosabal’s design.

“My ancestors, as well as my family, give me the strength to freely express myself. They give me the strength to share my voice with the world and overcome the vitriol I am subject to because of it. To signify this, I drew myself with wings full of those people,” Rosabal said about her design.